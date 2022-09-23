Smoke Alarms: What you need to know

Listen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2.Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our For listening on DAB+ , search for ‘SBS Radio’.soori
Smoke Alarm Credit: Tetra images / Getty Images Plus. Inset: V Sooriakumar
A smoke alarm is critical for the early detection of a fire in your home and could mean the difference between life and death. Fires can occur in a variety of ways and in any room of your home. But no matter where or how, having a smoke alarm is the first key step toward your family’s safety. Electrical engineer and Electrician Sooriakumar Vaithialingam talks about some of the safety aspects and importance of having and maintaining working smoke alarms.
Published 23 September 2022 at 9:00pm
By Renuka
Source: SBS
