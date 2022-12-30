Year in Review: Sri Lanka 2022

--------
Listen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2.
Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our .
For listening on DAB+ , search for ‘SBS Radio’.
epa10229199 Anti-government protesters hold placards and national flags during a protest against the current economic and political crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 07 October 2022. Protests have been affecting the country for over six months as Sri Lanka faces its worst-ever economic crisis in decades due to a lack of foreign reserves, resulting in severe shortages in food, fuel, medicine, and imported goods. EPA/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE 891 Source: EPA / CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE/EPA