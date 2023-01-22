Sri Lanka’s people smuggling game

Boat travel.jpg

Sri Lanka’s people smuggling game Source: AAP

“I thought if I travelled to Australia, I could earn more money and lead a better life,” Govinth says from his home, in a coastal village in the east of Sri Lanka. This is the story of a man who, like many others, was tricked into coming to Australia only to be left stranded in the middle of nowhere. Segment produced by Praba Maheswaran.

