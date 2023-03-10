Star Ratings in aged care homes

Female nurse pushing elderly man in wheelchair at an aged care facility Credit: Getty Images

We know that the quality and safety of care and services is one of the most important factors when choosing an aged care provider. A ratings system, one of the recommendations of the Aged Care Royal Commission, has been officially launched so people can see just how good a job residential aged care providers may - or may not - be doing. Selvy(aged care worker) explains more about this.

