Staying healthy when travelling overseas

Medical tourism concept airplane and stethoscope Credit: Getty Images. Inset:Dr Deen
Published 14 December 2022 at 9:00pm
By Renuka
Source: SBS
Millions of Australians travel overseas every year. While many infectious diseases have been controlled in Australia due to widespread vaccination and other public health measures, this is not the case in many other countries. Travelling can expose you to these diseases and other diseases that do not occur in Australia. Dr Naleemudeen explains about health risks of overseas travel including foodborne and waterborne infections.
