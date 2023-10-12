Listen to SBS Tamil at 12 noon on Pod Desi channel on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays & 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2. Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our .For listening on DAB+ , search for ‘SBS Radio’.
Cracking Down on Student Visa Fraud: Unravelling the Need for Government Intervention
The federal government claims that students arriving in Australia for educational purposes are improperly utilising their visas and has expressed intent to address and curb such misuse. Annamalai Mahizhnan, a Migration Agent at Pioneer Global in Perth, will elaborate on these government concerns and the government’s proposed actions. Produced by RaySel.
