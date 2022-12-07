SBS Tamil

Summer warnings to stay safe on the roads

Published 7 December 2022
By Praba Maheswaran
Available in other languages

As the first summer without restrictions since COVID-19 approaches, advocates and authorities are warning Australian families to remain vigilant on the roads. One mother, who knows firsthand the devastation that road trauma can cause, is on a mission to keep young pedestrians safe this Christmas. That story by Brooke Young for SBS News, produced by Praba Maheswaran for SBS Tamil.

