Summer warnings to stay safe on the roads
As the first summer without restrictions since COVID-19 approaches, advocates and authorities are warning Australian families to remain vigilant on the roads. One mother, who knows firsthand the devastation that road trauma can cause, is on a mission to keep young pedestrians safe this Christmas. That story by Brooke Young for SBS News, produced by Praba Maheswaran for SBS Tamil.
