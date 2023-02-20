Jim Chalmers opens door to changing superannuation tax concessions

Treasurer Jim Chalmers

Treasurer Jim Chalmers Credit: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Australian news bulletin for Monday 20 February 2023. Read by Selvi.

Listen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2.

Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our 
tune in page


For listening on DAB+ 
digital radio
, search for ‘SBS Radio’.


Share

Latest podcast episodes

Focus Srilanka

Focus : Sri Lanka

Dr Vasanthan Thavaratnam

“How are we going to meet the protein needs of ten billion people?”

BELGIUM IRAN PROTEST

Australian Senate inquiry recommends banning IRGC

Rangarajan.jpg

Should we enact a law to stop party defection?