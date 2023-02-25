A group of Indigenous Australians joins the Sydney Mardi Gras Parade for the first time

Sydney Mardi Gras

Credit: Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Australian news bulletin for Saturday 25 February 2023. Read by Selvi.



Listen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2.

Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our 
tune in page
.

For listening on DAB+ 
digital radio
, search for ‘SBS Radio’.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Visa

How to employ workers from overseas?

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe declares open Jaffna Cultural Centre for people

Focus: Sri Lanka

Kateryna Argyrou, co-chair of the Australian Federation Ukrainian Organisation

It is a year since Russia invaded Ukraine

Shoulder Pain

What causes shoulder pain?