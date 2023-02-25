A group of Indigenous Australians joins the Sydney Mardi Gras Parade for the first time

A group of Indigenous Australians joins the Sydney Mardi Gras Parade for the first timePlay06:48 Credit: Getty ImagesGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsDownload (15.57MB) Australian news bulletin for Saturday 25 February 2023. Read by Selvi.Listen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2.Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our tune in page.For listening on DAB+ digital radio, search for ‘SBS Radio’.ShareLatest podcast episodesHow to employ workers from overseas?Focus: Sri LankaIt is a year since Russia invaded UkraineWhat causes shoulder pain?