Listen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2.Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our .For listening on DAB+ , search for ‘SBS Radio’.
Sydney to London journey time to just two hours is possible!
A commercial space traveler looking at the Earth through the window of a spaceship. Credit: Soshi Yamada/Getty Images
A study says that flights from Sydney to London in two hours will be possible during the next decade by travelling through space. Explains, R Sathyanathan, a veteran broadcaster. Produced by RaySel.
Share