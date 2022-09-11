SBS Tamil

“Tamil dailies kept its door closed for women but opened it due to my determination” – Meenakshi

SBS Tamil

G Meenashi

Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 11 September 2022 at 10:06pm
By Raysel
Source: SBS

G Meenakshi, the editor of 'Rani' magazine, is receiving Bala Puraskar Award by the Sahitya Akademi for her children's book 'Mallikavin Veedu' (short stories). G.Meenakshi is a writer and a journalist for the last three decades. G Meenakshi spoke to RaySel. Part 1

Published 11 September 2022 at 10:06pm
By Raysel
Source: SBS
Listen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2.Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our 
tune in page
.For listening on DAB+ 
digital radio
, search for ‘SBS Radio’.


Share

Latest podcast episodes

Sexual Health and Dr Vijayasarathi Ramanathan

The importance of “Sexual Pleasure”

HM Queen Elizabeth II's coffin, at the Palace of Holyrood, in Edinburgh, Scotland, Britain, 11 September 2022. The arrival of the hearse carrying Queen Elizabeth II marks the first stage of the journey from Balmoral to London.

Queen's coffin arrives in Edinburgh; Charles the Third proclaimed as King

Vaiko 1.jpg

Focus: Tamil Nadu

BeFunky-collage (1).jpg

Small businesses question the economic impact of a public holiday to mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth