Tamil girls who are playing Cricket for Victoria
Thivyaa Mahendran(Metro) and Shivani Narendran(Country) are the VIC Under 16 squad female cricket players. Praba Maheswaran spoke to the both young Tamils about their achievements and their future plans.
