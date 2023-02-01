Tamil girls who are playing Cricket for Victoria

Women Cricket (1).jpg

Thivyaa Mahendran(Metro) and Shivani Narendran(Country) are the VIC Under 16 squad female cricket players.

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Thivyaa Mahendran(Metro) and Shivani Narendran(Country) are the VIC Under 16 squad female cricket players. Praba Maheswaran spoke to the both young Tamils about their achievements and their future plans.

Listen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2. Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our
tune in page
. For listening on DAB+
digital radio
, search for ‘SBS Radio’.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

The “encyclopedia of Tamil film music” - Subhasree Thanikachalam

“Fans will decide if QFR makes 1,000 episodes”

SBS Tamil

Australian aviator Charles Kingsford Smith 09/02/1897 - ~1935

BACK TO SCHOOL NSW STOCK

Cost of living crisis, meet back to school costs

News 01 Feb.jpg

Australia has relaxed its stance on the deportation of New Zealanders