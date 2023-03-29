Tasmania is introducing a bill to ban Nazi hate symbols

A supplied image shows a demonstration by around 60 people from the small Victorian community of Beulah, and elsewhere, gathered in a symbol of peace and inclusivity in Beulah, Victoria, Saturday, January 18, 2020. Residents of a small Victorian town have rallied together on Saturday to show that a local couple, who have raised a Nazi flag above their property, don't represent them. (AAP Image/Supplied by Megan Turnbull) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY Source: Supplied / MEGAN TURNBULL/PR IMAGE