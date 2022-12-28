SBS Tamil

A large bushfire in Tasmania's west has destroyed a hotel and several other buildings

SBS Tamil

Bushfire

Credit: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 28 December 2022 at 6:27pm
By Selvi
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Australian news bulletin for Wednesday 28 Dec 2022. Read by Selvi

Published 28 December 2022 at 6:27pm
By Selvi
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Listen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2.

Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our 
tune in page . 


For listening on DAB+ 
digital radio 
search for ‘SBS Radio’.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

image (10).jpg

Authorities warn Australians to make sensible water safety decisions after multiple holiday drowning deaths

Tamil 2022 Yearender - World

Year in Review: World 2022

INDIA PANDEMIC CORONAVIRUS

India introduces randomn COVID tests at international airports

Tamil 2022 Yearender - Science

The biggest Tech Innovations and Breakthroughs of 2022