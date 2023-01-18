Many Tamil community organizations come together to celebrate Thai Pongal in Victoria

Thamilar Thirunaal

Seventeen Tamil community organizations celebrating the Tamil festival Thai Pongal in Victoria on 22nd January Sunday.

Sivasuthan Kulendrasingam from The Tamil Festival Australia Organizing Committee, Saththiyan Satchithanantham from Casey Tamil Mandram, Gopalakrishnan Muthusamy from Melbourne Muthamizh Mandram and Vinoth Balu from Tamilar shares the details with Selvi

The Tamil festival Thai Pongal celebration details:
January 22nd Sunday (From 8:00 am to 4:00 pm)
Gaelic Park, 324 Perry Road, Keysborough
