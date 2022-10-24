The benefits and dangers of online shopping

Although online shopping offers consumers benefits such as convenience and discounts, it also carries a set of risks. While many legitimate online retailers collect personal data, scammers are also taking advantage of the surge of online commerce to target vulnerable Australians. Renuka reports in Tamil with a feature written by Delys Paul.
Published 24 October 2022 at 9:01pm
By Renuka
Source: SBS
