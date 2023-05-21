The challenges of controlling Carp

Wild common carp (Cyprinus carpio).

Wild common carp (Cyprinus carpio). Wild life animal. Source: iStockphoto / wrangel/Getty Images/iStockphoto

“Namma Australia” explains Australia’s emerging problem with Carp which has major negative impacts on water quality and the amenity value of our freshwater environments. Narrated and produced by RaySel.

Listen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2.Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our 
tune in page
.For listening on DAB+ 
digital radio
, search for ‘SBS Radio’.


