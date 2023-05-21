Listen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2.Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our .For listening on DAB+ , search for ‘SBS Radio’.
The challenges of controlling Carp
Wild common carp (Cyprinus carpio). Wild life animal. Source: iStockphoto / wrangel/Getty Images/iStockphoto
“Namma Australia” explains Australia’s emerging problem with Carp which has major negative impacts on water quality and the amenity value of our freshwater environments. Narrated and produced by RaySel.
Share