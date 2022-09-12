SBS Tamil

The importance of “Sexual Pleasure”

Sexual Health and Dr Vijayasarathi Ramanathan

Published 12 September 2022 at 9:04pm
By Raysel
World Sexual Health Day was celebrated on 4 September. “Sexual Pleasure” was the theme of this year. Dr Vijayasarathi Ramanathan, Lecturer in Sexual Health (Sexology) at the University of Sydney, explains the importance of sexual pleasure in human life. Produced by RaySel. Sexual Health series – Part 9.

