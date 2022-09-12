Listen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2.Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our .For listening on DAB+ , search for ‘SBS Radio’.
World Sexual Health Day was celebrated on 4 September. “Sexual Pleasure” was the theme of this year. Dr Vijayasarathi Ramanathan, Lecturer in Sexual Health (Sexology) at the University of Sydney, explains the importance of sexual pleasure in human life. Produced by RaySel. Sexual Health series – Part 9.
Published 12 September 2022 at 9:04pm
By Raysel
Source: SBS
