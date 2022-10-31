The Melbourne Cup: The horse race that captivates and divides Australia

The Melbourne Cup is Australia’s most famous horse race. While it has historically attracted huge crowds, it also raises questions over the ethics and practices of the racing industry, its treatment of animals and influence on problem gambling. Renuka reports in Tamil with a feature written by Melissa Compagioni.
Published 31 October 2022 at 10:55pm
By Renuka
Source: SBS
