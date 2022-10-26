SBS Tamil

The money will got to the Department of Home Affairs to speed up its consideration of visa applications

SBS Tamil

News 26 Oct.jpg

The money will got to the Department of Home Affairs to speed up its consideration of visa applications. Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 26 October 2022 at 6:43pm
By Praba Maheswaran
Source: SBS

Australian news bulletin for Wednesday 26 October 2022. Read by Praba Maheswaran.

Published 26 October 2022 at 6:43pm
By Praba Maheswaran
Source: SBS
Listen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2. Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our
tune in page
. For listening on DAB+
digital radio
, search for ‘SBS Radio’.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Budget

Labor promising to hand down a family-friendly first budget

Deepavali.jpg

Deepavali Special

online shopping

The benefits and dangers of online shopping

Thelivathai Joseph

“I couldn't have done it without her support” - Thelivaththai Joseph