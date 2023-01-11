Listen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2. Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our . For listening on DAB+ , search for ‘SBS Radio’.
The push for more migrants to live and work in the regions
Published 11 January 2023 at 9:00pm
By Praba Maheswaran
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
There have been new calls for the Australian government to increase overseas migration for regional parts of Australia. Experts say that an enhanced immigration level is needed to address labour shortages and population declines in rural communities.That story by Sam Dover for SBS News, produced by Praba Maheswaran for SBS Tamil.
