The push for more migrants to live and work in the regions

Published 11 January 2023 at 9:00pm
By Praba Maheswaran
Available in other languages

There have been new calls for the Australian government to increase overseas migration for regional parts of Australia. Experts say that an enhanced immigration level is needed to address labour shortages and population declines in rural communities.That story by Sam Dover for SBS News, produced by Praba Maheswaran for SBS Tamil.

