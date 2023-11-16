Listen to SBS Tamil at 12 noon on Pod Desi channel on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays & 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2. Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our . For listening on DAB+ , search for ‘SBS Radio’.
The Queensland government allows all schools to implement a four-day school week
Siva Kailasam
The Queensland government has announced a shift from a five-day to a four-day school week starting next academic year. Mr. Siva Kailasam, President of Thai Tamil School in Queensland, explains the rationale of the proposed change. Produced by RaySel.
