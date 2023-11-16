The Queensland government allows all schools to implement a four-day school week

Siva Kailasam

The Queensland government has announced a shift from a five-day to a four-day school week starting next academic year. Mr. Siva Kailasam, President of Thai Tamil School in Queensland, explains the rationale of the proposed change. Produced by RaySel.

 

