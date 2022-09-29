SBS Tamil

The Reserve Bank is expected to raise interest rates next week by half a percentage point to 2.85 percent

SBS Tamil

Reserve Bank of Australia

Credit: Getty

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 29 September 2022 at 6:45pm
By Selvi
Source: SBS

Australian news bulletin for Thursday 29 September 2022. Read by Selvi

Published 29 September 2022 at 6:45pm
By Selvi
Source: SBS
Listen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2.

Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our 
tune in page


For listening on DAB+ 
digital radio 



Share

Latest podcast episodes

Visual Concept of saving money for property investment in Australia.

What is the purpose of refinancing?

Nirukshi Perera

How will Tamil language thrive in a multilingual temple?

QUESTION TIME

Parliament's return tackles cost of living, integrity, fuel and cyber security

NIA Raids Deccan Herald.jpg

PFI உறுப்பினர்களை கைது, கணக்குகள் முடக்கம், சொத்து பறிமுதல் செய்யலாம்