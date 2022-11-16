SBS Tamil

The Too Hard Basket: Gaming - an addiction that's no fun

Published 16 November 2022 at 9:00pm
By Praba Maheswaran
We often hear about new policies and programs that promise to improve the lives of Australians. But what about the issues that are too stigmatised, and seem to be too taboo for policymakers to address? That story by Brooke Young for SBS News, produced by Praba Maheswaran for SBS Tamil.

