The Too Hard Basket: Gaming - an addiction that's no fun

Listen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2. Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our . For listening on DAB+ , search for ‘SBS Radio’.
wired hands with joypad, video game addiction Source: iStockphoto / knoppper/Getty Images/iStockphoto
Published 16 November 2022 at 9:00pm
By Praba Maheswaran
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
We often hear about new policies and programs that promise to improve the lives of Australians. But what about the issues that are too stigmatised, and seem to be too taboo for policymakers to address? That story by Brooke Young for SBS News, produced by Praba Maheswaran for SBS Tamil.
Published 16 November 2022 at 9:00pm
By Praba Maheswaran
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share