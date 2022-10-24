SBS Tamil

“I couldn't have done it without her support” - Thelivaththai Joseph

Thelivathai Joseph

Published 24 October 2022 at 9:00pm
By Kulasegaram Sanchayan
Veteran Tamil writer from the island of Sri Lanka, Thelivaththai Joseph passed away last Friday due to ill health. He was 88.

Published 24 October 2022 at 9:00pm
By Kulasegaram Sanchayan
Vishnupuram Award is an award, instituted by The Vishnupuram Ilakkiya Vattam (Vishnupuram Literary Circle), honours senior Tamil fiction writers who have not received the recognition they deserve.

When the Literary Circle decided to honour author Thelivaththai Joseph in 2013, Kulasegaram Sanchayan talked to him about the award and his literary work. This is a re-broadcast of that interview.



——————

