"This is the best FIFA World Cup finals ever!"

Listen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2.
Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our .
For listening on DAB+ , search for ‘SBS Radio’.
LUSAIL CITY, QATAR - DECEMBER 18: Lionel Messi of Argentina holding the World Cup and teammates celebrate during the trophy ceremony following the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Final match between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium on December 18, 2022 in Lusail City, Qatar. (Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images); Inset: Supashini Ragulan Credit: Jean Catuffe/Getty Images