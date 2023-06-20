How does Labor’s new $2 billion housing fund work?

image.jpg

Anthony Albanese announces $2 billion housing fund. Credit: AAP / Diego Fedele. Inset: Senthil Chidambaranathan

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Australians on social housing wait lists are being promised a $2 billion new fund to help boost the number of homes in an announcement from the Albanese government. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced the fund, called the Social Housing Accelerator, at the Victorian Labor conference on Saturday. Mr Senthil Chidambaranathan, a keen observer of politics in Adelaide, explains more about this. Produced by Renuka.

Listen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2. Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our 
tune in page.
For listening on DAB+ 
digital radio
, search for ‘SBS Radio’.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

image (1).jpg

Household energy efficiency incentives

Damon Foard

Damon Foard: Asylum seeker in 2012, successful entrepreneur in 2023

Column of migrants near the state borders. Fence and barbed wire. Surveillance, supervised. Refugees and immigrants; Inset: Nirmanusan Balasundaram, Team Leader, Settlement Engagement and Transition Support Program at Metro Assist

Australia can do more for refugees

T M Krishna

“Most emigrants to Australia are from Dominant caste”