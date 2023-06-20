Listen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2. Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our For listening on DAB+ , search for ‘SBS Radio’.
How does Labor’s new $2 billion housing fund work?
Anthony Albanese announces $2 billion housing fund. Credit: AAP / Diego Fedele. Inset: Senthil Chidambaranathan
Australians on social housing wait lists are being promised a $2 billion new fund to help boost the number of homes in an announcement from the Albanese government. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced the fund, called the Social Housing Accelerator, at the Victorian Labor conference on Saturday. Mr Senthil Chidambaranathan, a keen observer of politics in Adelaide, explains more about this. Produced by Renuka.
