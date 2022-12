Available in other languages

Available in other languages

Kulasegaram Sanchayan talks to Thomas Hitoshi Pruiksma about his childhood, his passion for Tamil language, and his work.





This is the final of the two-part interview.





Click on this link for the first part: “Philosophy and Poetry are intertwined in Tamil” - Thomas Hitoshi Pruiksma





------------





Listen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2.





Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our tune in page .