Trade, environment, living costs dominate in Canberra ahead of parliament's return

Australian Treasurer Jim Chalmers and Australian Finance Minister Katy Gallagher speak to media during a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra, Tuesday, September 20, 2022. (AAP Image/Lukas Coch) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / LUKAS COCH/AAPIMAGE
Published 21 September 2022 at 9:00pm
By Praba Maheswaran
Source: SBS
Australia's dignitaries are on their way home following Queen Elizabeth's state funeral in London. But while Federal Parliament remains on hold until after the national memorial service on Thursday, politics itself has not slowed down, with trade and the environment dominating the agenda. That story by Deborah Groarke for SBS News, produced by Praba Maheswaran for SBS Tamil.
