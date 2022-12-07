SBS Tamil

Uber slapped with $21 million fine for misleading customers over fares

SBS Tamil

News 07 Dec.jpg

A judge has lowered the fine proposed by Uber and the ACCC over misleading and deceptive practices.

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 7 December 2022 at 7:40pm
By Praba Maheswaran
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Australian news bulletin for Wednesday 07 December 2022. Read by Praba Maheswaran.

Published 7 December 2022 at 7:40pm
By Praba Maheswaran
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Listen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2. Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our
tune in page
. For listening on DAB+
digital radio
, search for ‘SBS Radio’.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

RESERVE BANK.jfif

Reserve Bank lifts cash rate to 3.1 per cent

05.11_04.jpg

Focus: Sri Lanka

Namma Australia 2022 Shankar November.jpg

Introducing Australian films – 11

Image of young Asian Indian man explaining medicine dosage to the person in his caremother at living room

How does a Carer Visa help one to get permanent residency in Australia?