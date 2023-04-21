UN High Commissioner urges Australia to expand refugee intake

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees has spoken exclusively to SBS - about how Australia can best assist as global displacement numbers continue to rise. The wide-ranging interview took place during Filippo Grandi's historic visit to Australia - the first by a head of the UN refugee agency in more than a decade. A story by by Omar Dehen for SBS News & Produced by RaySel for SBS Tamil.

