Unravelling the Complexities: Understanding the Roots of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Conflict
Rajanikhil Malaramuthan
Rajanikhil Malaramuthan, a seasoned journalist from Tamil Nadu now pursuing post-graduate studies in international politics in Australia, analyses the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. Examining its political, ethnic, and religious dimensions, Raja unveils the roots of the war between Armenia and Azerbaijan, leaving tens of thousands displaced as refugees. In a conversation with RaySel, he highlights the complexities of this crisis.
