Unravelling the Complexities: Understanding the Roots of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Conflict

Raja.jpg

Rajanikhil Malaramuthan

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Rajanikhil Malaramuthan, a seasoned journalist from Tamil Nadu now pursuing post-graduate studies in international politics in Australia, analyses the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. Examining its political, ethnic, and religious dimensions, Raja unveils the roots of the war between Armenia and Azerbaijan, leaving tens of thousands displaced as refugees. In a conversation with RaySel, he highlights the complexities of this crisis.

Listen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays on SBS Radio 2. Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our 
tune in page
.For listening on DAB+ 
digital radio
, search for ‘SBS Radio’.


Share

Latest podcast episodes

Businesspeople in meeting with translation

International translation day 2023

IMG_3450.jpg

Mathalai Somu discovering ancient Tamil wisdom

Dr M S Swaminathan [7 August 1925 – 28 September 2023]

Dr Swaminathan - The man who eradicated famine

Dr M S Swaminathan [7 August 1925 – 28 September 2023]

Not Guns... Grains will determine the Future