Unravelling the Underrepresentation of Women Lawyers in India

Ms. Selvi Palani is a lawyer at the Madras High Court, with an L.L.M. from the University of Essex, England. She specializes in Family Law and Human Rights Law and has worked with the UN on gender discrimination in Malaysia and the WHO on the Right to Health in Geneva. She is an 'Adjunct Faculty' at the Department of Legal Studies, University of Madras, and authored the book "Is the Workplace Safe for a Woman?" focusing on the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace Act in India. Ms. Palani is also a trained and accredited Mediator and served as a Monitoring Committee Member in Madras High Court Legal Services Authority. She recently visited Australia and had a conversation with RaySel.

 

