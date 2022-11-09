SBS Tamil

Utsava Aloka- A Feast for the Senses

SBS Tamil

BeFunky-collage (1).jpg

Utsava Aloka Credit: Saraswati Mahavidhyalaya

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 9 November 2022 at 9:00pm
By Renuka
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Saraswati Mahavidhyalaya (SMV) is set to take Perth on a multicultural journey through a vibrant experience of colours, flavours and rhythms through Utsava Aloka. The gala night will be held on the 20th of November 2022 at Shakktidhaam, Wangara. Mrs Subhashini Balasubramaniyam & Deepak Balasubramaniyam explains more about Utsava Aloka.

Published 9 November 2022 at 9:00pm
By Renuka
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Listen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2.
Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our 
tune in page

.For listening on DAB+ 
digital radio
, search for ‘SBS Radio’.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

IMG_2255.jpg

“I try to bring big change through small changes”

Fozzie

Bees are under stress- and we rely on them for our food

supreme_court_of_india.jpg

Focus: India

Vegetarians - Priya Iyer, Chandrasekhar Pattabiraman and Janu Dhaynanthan

Is Vegetarian Diet Enough?