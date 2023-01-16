Listen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2.Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our For listening on DAB+ search for ‘SBS Radio’.
From Engineering to Farming - A Success Story
Uzhavar Satish
As a successful organic farmer, Uzhavar Satish talks about his adventures of choosing to grow rice over solving different technical problems. Why did he opt farming, leaving a good career in Engineering? Listen to his interview. Produced by Renuka Thuraisingham.
