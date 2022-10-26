Vaaranam completed five years!

Listen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2.Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our .For listening on DAB+ , search for ‘SBS Radio’.
Vanitha Veerasamy
Ms Vanitha Veerasamy has been publishing high quality children’s books for Tamil kids for the last five years. This type of books is very rare in Tamil literary circle. The Vaaranam published nine books, including innovative elements such as lift-the-flap, touch and feel textures and even an interactive clock. RaySel spoke to Vanitha in SBS studio on Vaaranam publication’s 5th year anniversary. www.vaaranambooks.com.au
Published 26 October 2022 at 9:03pm
By Raysel
Source: SBS
