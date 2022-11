Available in other languages

Kulasegaram Sanchayan finds out from Chandrasekhar Pattabiraman and Janu Dhaynanthan why they chose vegetarian diet; about the benefits of vegetarian diet and what the vegetarians should be mindful of to stay healthy from a leading dietitian in Sydney, Priya Iyer.









