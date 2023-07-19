Listen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2.Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our .For listening on DAB+ , search for ‘SBS Radio’.
Victoria cancels hosting 2026 Commonwealth Games
Victoria cancels hosting 2026 Commonwealth Games. Source: Getty / Raveendran Namasivayam
The Victorian Government has sensationally dumped plans to host the 2026 Commonwealth Games, due to rising costs.The decision has left the sports community reeling, while others are now asking what the future of the event could be. Our producer Praba Maheswaran speaks to Raveendran Namasivayam who is a Head of Finance, working for an organisation in Melbourne, explains the story.
