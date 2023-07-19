Victoria cancels hosting 2026 Commonwealth Games

CommWealthGames.jpg

Victoria cancels hosting 2026 Commonwealth Games. Source: Getty / Raveendran Namasivayam

The Victorian Government has sensationally dumped plans to host the 2026 Commonwealth Games, due to rising costs.The decision has left the sports community reeling, while others are now asking what the future of the event could be. Our producer Praba Maheswaran speaks to Raveendran Namasivayam who is a Head of Finance, working for an organisation in Melbourne, explains the story.

