Victorian election: An analysis

Senthil and Shankumar
Published 27 November 2022 at 10:39pm
By Raysel
Source: SBS
Mr Senthil in Adelaide and Mr Shankumar in Melbourne analyse the outcome of the Victorian election. Produced by RaySel.
