Victorian Government to Prohibit Gas Connections in New Homes Starting Next Year: The Decision Explained
Professor Shan Shanmugananthakumar
The Victorian government has decided to prohibit gas connections in new homes starting January 1, 2024. Professor Shan Shanmugananthakumar, a seasoned senior structural and innovation engineer at Swinburne University in Melbourne, with over forty years of expertise in building and infrastructure projects, sheds light on the rationale behind this ban and its potential implications. Produced by RaySel.
