SBS Tamil

Residents in western New South Wales are on high alert as flood warnings remain in place for the region

SBS Tamil

Western NSW to stay flood safe

Credit: Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 17 September 2022 at 8:11pm
By Selvi
Source: SBS

Australian news bulletin for Saturday 17 September 2022. Read by Selvi

Published 17 September 2022 at 8:11pm
By Selvi
Source: SBS
Listen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2.

Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our 
tune in page


For listening on DAB+ 
digital radio 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Tun Samy Vellu (8 May 1995 – 18 March 2008); inset: Sithambaram Nandan

‘Tun’ Samy Vellu, an era of great service to Hinduism and Tamil language in Malaysia – Chidambaram

Tun Samy Vellu (8 May 1995 – 18 March 2008); inset: Subramaniam Sathasivam

‘Tun’ Samy Vellu’s contribution in educating Tamils in Malaysia will go down in history – ‘Dato’ Subramaniam

Tun Samy Vellu (8 May 1995 – 18 March 2008); inset: K. Subashini

‘Tun’ Samy Vellu: from a humble background, worked hard for the Tamils in Malaysia till the end - Subashini

Young woman sorts piggy bank coins

Do you understand your finances? Help may be at hand