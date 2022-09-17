Residents in western New South Wales are on high alert as flood warnings remain in place for the region

SBS TamilOther ways to listen Residents in western New South Wales are on high alert as flood warnings remain in place for the regionPlay05:26SBS TamilOther ways to listen Credit: Getty ImagesGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsDownload (12.44MB)Published 17 September 2022 at 8:11pmBy SelviSource: SBS Australian news bulletin for Saturday 17 September 2022. Read by SelviPublished 17 September 2022 at 8:11pmBy SelviSource: SBSListen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2.Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our tune in pageFor listening on DAB+ digital radio ShareLatest podcast episodes‘Tun’ Samy Vellu, an era of great service to Hinduism and Tamil language in Malaysia – Chidambaram‘Tun’ Samy Vellu’s contribution in educating Tamils in Malaysia will go down in history – ‘Dato’ Subramaniam‘Tun’ Samy Vellu: from a humble background, worked hard for the Tamils in Malaysia till the end - SubashiniDo you understand your finances? Help may be at hand