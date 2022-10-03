What are Australia’s Emergency Warnings and Fire Danger Ratings systems and how should you respond?

Australia is a country prone to extreme weather-related hazards. There are now a new nationally standardised Fire Danger Rating System, and an Emergency Warning System to help communities and emergency response agencies understand risks, prepare, and react to different dangerous events, including bushfires, floods, cyclones, storms, and extreme heat. Here's what the severity levels mean and what you should do for each one. Renuka reports in Tamil with a feature written by Claudianna Blanco.
Published 3 October 2022 at 9:01pm
By Renuka
Source: SBS
