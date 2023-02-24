Listen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2. Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our . For listening on DAB+ , search for ‘SBS Radio’.
What causes shoulder pain?
Source: Getty / Getty Images
The shoulder has a wide and versatile range of motion. When something goes wrong with your shoulder, it hampers your ability to move freely and can cause a great deal of pain and discomfort. Dr Kanagaratnam Kandeepan explains some of the common causes of shoulder pain, as well as some general treatment options.
