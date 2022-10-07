SBS Tamil

What does the Health Star Rating really mean?

SBS Tamil

Food technology

Credit: AAP, Inset:Janani

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 7 October 2022 at 9:00pm
Source: SBS

Perth based food technologist Janani Sivamynthan explains about how to become a food technologist, what are the job and salary prospects and why is it important to check product labels.

Published 7 October 2022 at 9:00pm
Source: SBS
Listen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2.Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our 
tune in page

.For listening on DAB+ 
digital radio
, search for ‘SBS Radio’.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Return plate on display on the back of a car

R plate initiative aims to help people return from road trauma

ATCC.jpg

ATCC’s Annual Gala Awards Night 2022

Focus : SriLanka

Treasurer Jim Chalmers

Treasurer Chalmers says he'll be delivering targeted relief in this month's Federal Budget