What does the Health Star Rating really mean?

Perth based food technologist Janani Sivamynthan explains about how to become a food technologist, what are the job and salary prospects and why is it important to check product labels.

Published 7 October 2022 at 9:00pm

Listen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2.