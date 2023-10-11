What happens after Indigenous Voice result is in?

image (10).jpg

Credit: SBS News

A referendum on the ‘Indigenous Voice to Parliament,’ – a body that will advise the Government on policies and legislations affecting the affairs of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples, is due to take place on October 14th this year. SBS Tamil is committed to equipping our audience with the essential information they need to make an enlightened decision when they step into the voting booth. Here's a look at what happens next, once we know if the vote has succeeded or failed. Produced by Renuka.

EPISODE 1
Sanchayan 2023 108 image

Why is the government proposing the Indigenous Voice to Parliament? What is its historical context?

SBS Tamil

06/09/202315:17
EPISODE 2
Voice RaySel image

Indigenous Voice to Parliament: Everything you need to know about Yes and No campaigns

SBS Tamil

13/09/202315:33
EPISODE 3
Voice image

Voices in Debate: Arguments from Both Sides of the Voice to Parliament Campaigns

SBS Tamil

20/09/202314:41
EPISODE 4 PART 1
Sanchayan 2023 09 05 image

Are there any comparable bodies to the Indigenous Voice to Parliament? – Part 1

SBS Tamil

28/09/202314:00
EPISODE 4 PART 2
Sanchayan 2023 09 06 image

Are there any comparable bodies to the Indigenous Voice to Parliament? – Part 2

SBS Tamil

28/09/202310:35
EPISODE 5
TAMIL_06102023_VOICENO.mp3 image

Voice - What do NO campaigners say?

SBS Tamil

06/10/202310:01
EPISODE 6
Tamil_081023_Voice to Parliment VoxPop.mp3 image

Tamil Vox-Pop: Indigenous Voice to Parliament

SBS Tamil

08/10/202314:16
