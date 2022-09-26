SBS Tamil

What happens when your child turns 18 in Australia?

For many in Australia, turning 18 coincides with the end of formal schooling.

For many in Australia, turning 18 coincides with the end of formal schooling. Credit: Getty Images/FatCamera

Published 26 September 2022 at 9:05pm
By Renuka
What does becoming an adult mean in practical terms? From reaching legal age to social security payments and coming of age markers, adulthood can bring significant changes. Renuka reports in Tamil with a feature written by Zoe Thomaidou.

