What is “Fair Work Legislation Amendment” bill?

Bavithra Varathalingham
Published 25 November 2022 at 9:00pm
By Raysel
Source: SBS
Labor government’s industrial relations legislation has passed the House of Representatives. The “secure jobs, better pay” bill, seen as the most extensive changes to workplace laws in two decades, will now move to the Senate. Bavithra Varathalingham who specialised in public policy explains the salient features of the bill, its support and opposition. Produced by RaySel.
