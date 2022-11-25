SBS Tamil

What is “Fair Work Legislation Amendment” bill?

SBS Tamil

Bavi 2.jpg

Bavithra Varathalingham

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 25 November 2022 at 9:00pm
By Raysel
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Labor government’s industrial relations legislation has passed the House of Representatives. The “secure jobs, better pay” bill, seen as the most extensive changes to workplace laws in two decades, will now move to the Senate. Bavithra Varathalingham who specialised in public policy explains the salient features of the bill, its support and opposition. Produced by RaySel.

Published 25 November 2022 at 9:00pm
By Raysel
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Listen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2.Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our 
tune in page
.For listening on DAB+ 
digital radio
, search for ‘SBS Radio’.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Sri Lanka's President Ranil Wickramasinghe addressing the Sri Lankan Parliament

Focus: Sri Lanka

Anna Bligh, direttrice dell'associazione delle banche australiane

Australia's banks open to changes to prevent financial abuse

Scott Morrison was secretly appointed to five ministries while he was prime minister. Source: AAP / Mick Tsikas

Scott Morrison also tried to be environment minister. Report on his secret ministries released

VIETNAM-SRI LANKA-MIGRATION-BOAT

One of the 304 Tamil refugees in Vietnam commits suicide