What is Female Orgasmic Disorder?

Listen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2.Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our .For listening on DAB+ , search for ‘SBS Radio’.
Published 13 November 2022 at 9:06pm
By Raysel
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Dr Vijayasarathi Ramanathan, Lecturer in Sexual Health (Sexology) at the University of Sydney, explains the implications of Female Orgasmic Disorder in relationship. Produced by RaySel. Sexual Health series – Part 11.
Published 13 November 2022 at 9:06pm
By Raysel
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share