What is in a good night's sleep?
Thanusha Sothiratnam (inserted image)
An Australian study published in the Australian and New Zealand Journal of Public Health concluded too many young Australians are not getting a good night's sleep, with a quarter saying they regularly wake up feeling not well-rested, putting their physical and mental health at risk. Ms.Thanusha Sothiratnam of Denap Sleep Service shared her views on the study findings. A feature produced by RaySel.
