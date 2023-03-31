What the Greens' climate deal with Labor means for Australia's biggest polluters

image (7).jpg

Labor is a step closer to securing its changes to the climate safeguard mechanism. Credit: AAP. Inset:Ponraj

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

The Albanese government claims its proposed legislation will be instrumental in reaching 2030 climate targets, but critics have raised concerns about its implementation. Mr Ponraj Thangamai explains about safeguard mechanism and could it stop catastrophic climate change?

Listen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2. Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our 
tune in page.
For listening on DAB+ 
digital radio
, search for ‘SBS Radio’.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Protests in North and East Sri Lanka

Focus: Sri Lanka

REFUGEE RALLY CANBERRA

Despite living for years in Australia, thousands of asylum seekers remain in limbo

First Female Chief Justice of the Federal Court of Australia, Debra Mortimer

First Female Chief Justice appointed to the Federal Court of Australia

Minister for Indigenous Australians Linda Burney

The government has taken the first formal step in the Voice to Parliament referendum